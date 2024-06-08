8 June 2024
Slovakian head coach: "The match with Azerbaijan spoiled my impression"

"We witnessed two different parts in the game."

As Idman.biz reports, this was said by the head coach of the Slovak U-21 national team, Yaroslav Kentosh.

The specialist expressed his opinion about the friendly match with Azerbaijan: "The first half went well. The beginning of the second half met our demands from the team. But overall, I was not satisfied with the second part. Now I have a bad feeling. Because the performance in the second half was not good at all. It spoiled my impression for the match."

It should be noted that Slovakia defeated Azerbaijan with a score of 3:2.

