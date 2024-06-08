Azerbaijan received 2 points from Albania match

There were changes in the live FIFA ranking of national teams.

Idman.biz reports that the position of the Azerbaijan national team has also changed.

It was caused by the friendly match between Albania and Hungary. The national team led by Arif Asadov lost 1:3.

The team that lost with a difference of two goals dropped by 2 places. Asadov's team is 114th in the world with 1174.65 points in the online ranking.

They lost 3.18 points in the meeting with Albania. As a result, Vietnam and the DPRK passed Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Asadov's team will play their next match against Kazakhstan on June 11.

Idman.biz