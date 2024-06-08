Best strikers of 2000s - THE LIST

The best strikers of the 2000s have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 10 forwards were included in the list of "Give me Sport".

Thierry Henry was awarded the title of the best player of 2000-2009. Ronaldo was second. The top 3 was closed by Wayne Rooney.

1. Thierry Henry

2. Ronaldo

3. Wayne Rooney

4. Samuel Eto'o

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

6. Fernando Torres

7. Didier Drogba

8. David Villa

9. Ruud van Nistelrooy

10. Andriy Shevchenko

It should be noted that all those who were in top 10 have already finished their careers.

Idman.biz