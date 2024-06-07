AFFA negotiates with the Russians

The Azerbaijani national team can play a friendly match with Russia.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the General Secretary of the Russian Football Union (RFS) Maksim Mitrofanov.

He said that RFS is negotiating with AFFA regarding the friendly match. Mitrofanov noted that it is not easy to reach an agreement with UEFA member countries, even though negotiations are going on not only with Azerbaijan, but also with Kazakhstan and Armenia. The tight schedule in European football may prevent the match from taking place.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan national team will play 8 games until the end of the year. Our team, which will play two friendly matches this month, will try their strength in 6 matches in the Nations League from September to November.

Idman.biz