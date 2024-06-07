7 June 2024
EN

Slovakian coach: "Azerbaijan have players with technical skills"

Football
News
7 June 2024 09:49
15
Slovakian coach: "Azerbaijan have players with technical skills"

"We can prepare as we want. Our team had the opportunity to prepare for the meeting with Azerbaijan with a full team."

As Idman.biz reports, this was said by Tibor Goljan, the coach of the Slovakian under-21 football team.

The head coach's assistant expressed his opinion about today's friendly match with the Azerbaijan national team: "Only Dominik Veselovski has a small muscle problem. We decided that he should undergo individual training. We want to prepare him for the second game against Moldova. All the players except him are in good health. our goal in the match is to play well and win a result. Although there are friendly matches, we definitely want to win the game against Azerbaijan and Moldova."

The expert said that they will be careful in defense in the match where they will play mainly in attack: "During the preparation process, we focused more on attack. It's similar to the match we played against Malta in March. Azerbaijan plays with 5-4-1 system. Of course, they can try another option. But we expect them to play deep defense. That's why we have to play quickly and correctly, use gaps. We also have to be careful in defending after losing the ball. Azerbaijan also have quality and technical football players.

It should be noted that the Slovakia-Azerbaijan game will be held in Bratislava.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Albanian starting team for the game with Azerbaijan - PHOTO
12:04
Football

Albanian starting team for the game with Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today's match between Azerbaijan and Albania in Hungary will start at 21:00 Baku time
Turan Tovuz signed a new contract with a scorer
11:41
Football

Turan Tovuz signed a new contract with a scorer

The agreement is for the next 1 year
Azerbaijan vs Turkiye
11:28
Football

Azerbaijan vs Turkiye

The meeting will start at 18:00 Baku time
VAR decision in the Premier League
6 June 18:00
Football

VAR decision in the Premier League

The decision was made at today's meeting
Sylvinho: "We know the value of the match with Azerbaijan"
6 June 17:23
Football

Sylvinho: "We know the value of the match with Azerbaijan"

"This is a very short preparation period"
Premier League: 10 clubs, 180 games, 270 players - EXCLUSIVE
6 June 17:10
Football

Premier League: 10 clubs, 180 games, 270 players - EXCLUSIVE

Six of the players who have appeared at least once have played in two clubs

Most read

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON
5 June 13:34
Football

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON

The match on June 11 will be held in Hungary and will start at 19:00
The all-time best goalkeepers Azerbaijan has ever seen - Idman.biz RATING
5 June 16:20
Football

The all-time best goalkeepers Azerbaijan has ever seen - Idman.biz RATING

A rating table of the best international goalkeepers who played in our clubs
Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO
5 June 17:11
Football

Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO

"I will do everything to wash away my sin"
Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking
4 June 17:24
Football

Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking

The 500 strongest specialists on the planet were included in the June table