Sylvinho: "We know the value of the match with Azerbaijan"

"We are preparing for EURO-2024. We had two friendlies in our schedule. This is a very short preparation period."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of the Albanian national team, Sylvinho.

He expressed his opinion about the friendly match with Azerbaijan tomorrow: "If we had 3-4 weeks before the competition in Germany, it would have been a different matter. And now we have 7 days left with the test games. We are preparing for the meeting with Italy. We don't know how it will be until that match. But in the match against Azerbaijan, it is important to give time to those who play less and try as many players as possible. After the game with Azerbaijan, we will have the opportunity to analyze how to fight against Italy. The team of this match will be confirmed tomorrow. The final 26-member squad for EURO-2024 will be determined tomorrow. Before the match against Italy, I want to see my team more defensively. In this regard, tomorrow's match is very important. Now we know the value of a match against a very good opponent like Azerbaijan. This team can challenge us. These two friendly matches will show us what we are capable of."

It should be noted that the match between Azerbaijan and Albania will be held in Hungary.

