6 June 2024
EN

Sylvinho: "We know the value of the match with Azerbaijan"

Football
News
6 June 2024 17:23
8
Sylvinho: "We know the value of the match with Azerbaijan"

"We are preparing for EURO-2024. We had two friendlies in our schedule. This is a very short preparation period."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of the Albanian national team, Sylvinho.

He expressed his opinion about the friendly match with Azerbaijan tomorrow: "If we had 3-4 weeks before the competition in Germany, it would have been a different matter. And now we have 7 days left with the test games. We are preparing for the meeting with Italy. We don't know how it will be until that match. But in the match against Azerbaijan, it is important to give time to those who play less and try as many players as possible. After the game with Azerbaijan, we will have the opportunity to analyze how to fight against Italy. The team of this match will be confirmed tomorrow. The final 26-member squad for EURO-2024 will be determined tomorrow. Before the match against Italy, I want to see my team more defensively. In this regard, tomorrow's match is very important. Now we know the value of a match against a very good opponent like Azerbaijan. This team can challenge us. These two friendly matches will show us what we are capable of."

It should be noted that the match between Azerbaijan and Albania will be held in Hungary.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

VAR decision in the Premier League
18:00
Football

VAR decision in the Premier League

The decision was made at today's meeting
Premier League: 10 clubs, 180 games, 270 players - EXCLUSIVE
17:10
Football

Premier League: 10 clubs, 180 games, 270 players - EXCLUSIVE

Six of the players who have appeared at least once have played in two clubs
Turan Tovuz extend the Aykhan’s contract
15:24
Football

Turan Tovuz extend the Aykhan’s contract

The young football player will play at Turan Tovuz in the next 2 seasons
Samad Gurbanov: "Neftchi's situation is not encouraging, everyone is sad"
14:57
Football

Samad Gurbanov: "Neftchi's situation is not encouraging, everyone is sad"

"I also hope that Neftchi will come back”
298th game of Azerbaijan: With the desire of 40th victory in friendly matches
14:06
Football

298th game of Azerbaijan: With the desire of 40th victory in friendly matches

Azerbaijan national team will play their next game tomorrow
New CONTRACT at Sabail
11:46
Football

New CONTRACT at Sabail

A new 1-year agreement was reached with the 24-year-old defender

Most read

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON
5 June 13:34
Football

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON

The match on June 11 will be held in Hungary and will start at 19:00
The all-time best goalkeepers Azerbaijan has ever seen - Idman.biz RATING
5 June 16:20
Football

The all-time best goalkeepers Azerbaijan has ever seen - Idman.biz RATING

A rating table of the best international goalkeepers who played in our clubs
Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO
5 June 17:11
Football

Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO

"I will do everything to wash away my sin"
Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking
4 June 17:24
Football

Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking

The 500 strongest specialists on the planet were included in the June table