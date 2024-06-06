Adil Shukurov: "Not knowing the amount to be given by AFFA creates uncertainty"

"Some transfers are expected for the new season."

Kapaz head coach Adil Shukurov gave statement to Idman.biz.

He talked about the expected changes in the team for the 2024/2025 season. According to an experienced specialist, they are looking for all positions in terms of players: "However, it is still a bit difficult for us to find players suitable for AFFA's help. The contracts of 90 percent of the players in the team have expired at the end of the season. Except for Junior Martins and the players who joined the first team from the substitute team, we have applied for re-contracts. However, due to uncertainty in the club, we have not been able to get concrete answers. The main reason for this is that the minimum amount to be given by AFFA is not fully clear."

According to Shukurov, the club continues its negotiations regarding the stadium: "There are two known stadiums - Tovuz and Gabala stadiums. Some questions arise because the changes have started in Tovuz...".

It should be noted that Kapaz finished the Azerbaijan Premier League in the 9th place with 35 points for the 2023/2024 season.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz