6 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan

Football
News
6 June 2024 09:49
21
The European Mini-Football Championship continues.

Idman.biz reports that the 1/4 final matches will be held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The national team of Azerbaijan will face Kazakhstan. The team of Elshad Guliyev, who won all their matches in the championship, will appear to continue the streak. Guliyev's team must win their 5th consecutive victory to qualify for the semi-finals.

European Championship
Quarter-finals
June 6
19:00. Kazakhstan - Azerbaijan

It should be noted that our team won 3:0 against Belgium in the group, 2:1 against Italy, 3:1 against France, and 3:1 against Bulgaria in the quarter-finals.

Idman.biz

