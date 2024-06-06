Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan

The European Mini-Football Championship continues.

Idman.biz reports that the 1/4 final matches will be held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The national team of Azerbaijan will face Kazakhstan. The team of Elshad Guliyev, who won all their matches in the championship, will appear to continue the streak. Guliyev's team must win their 5th consecutive victory to qualify for the semi-finals.

European Championship

Quarter-finals

June 6

19:00. Kazakhstan - Azerbaijan

It should be noted that our team won 3:0 against Belgium in the group, 2:1 against Italy, 3:1 against France, and 3:1 against Bulgaria in the quarter-finals.

Idman.biz