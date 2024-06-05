6 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijan is in the quarter-finals - VIDEO

Football
News
5 June 2024 23:44
11
The European Mini-Football Championship, held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, continues.

Idman.biz reports that the 1/8 final games were held today.

The national team of Azerbaijan faced Bulgaria. Having won three victories in the group, Elshad Guliyev's team continued the streak. They won with a score of 3:1 and advanced to the quarter-finals. Azerbaijan national team will face Kazakhstan tomorrow.

European Championship
1/8 finals
June 5
19:30. Azerbaijan - Bulgaria - 3:1
Goals: Ramiz Chovdarov, 7. Temkin Khalilzadeh, 31. Ravan Karimov, 45 - Yavor Genchev, 21

It should be noted that our team won 3:0 against Belgium, 2:1 against Italy, and 3:1 against France.

Idman.biz

