Azerbaijan is in the quarter-finals - VIDEO

The European Mini-Football Championship, held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, continues.

Idman.biz reports that the 1/8 final games were held today.

The national team of Azerbaijan faced Bulgaria. Having won three victories in the group, Elshad Guliyev's team continued the streak. They won with a score of 3:1 and advanced to the quarter-finals. Azerbaijan national team will face Kazakhstan tomorrow.

European Championship

1/8 finals

June 5

19:30. Azerbaijan - Bulgaria - 3:1

Goals: Ramiz Chovdarov, 7. Temkin Khalilzadeh, 31. Ravan Karimov, 45 - Yavor Genchev, 21

It should be noted that our team won 3:0 against Belgium, 2:1 against Italy, and 3:1 against France.

