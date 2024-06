Sabail signed a new contract with Huseynali Quliyev.

According to the information provided by the club to Idman.biz, the 24-year-old goalkeeper will work for the team's success in the next two seasons.

The football player appeared in 5 games (450 minutes) in Sabail last season.

It should be noted that Huseynali has been wearing the uniform of the Baku representative since February 2022.

