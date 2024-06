The Azerbaijan national team went to Hungary.

Asadov’s team, which will play two friendly matches, went on a trip today Idman.biz reports.

The team coached by Arif Asadov will continue training in Budapest. They will face Albania on June 7 and Kazakhstan on June 11.

It should be noted that both games will be held at Haladas Sport Complex in Szombathely, Hungary.

