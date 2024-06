After Adama Diakhaby, Qarabag parted ways with their goalkeeper Andrey Lunev.

According to the news provided by the club to Idman.biz, the contract of the 32-year-old Russian goalkeeper has not been extended.

Lunev, who moved to Qarabag in the summer of 2023, left the Aghdam club as a free agent. He was the national champion and cup winner in the club where he wore his Qarabag jersey for one year.

It should be noted that Lunev transferred to Qarabag from Bayer.

Idman.biz