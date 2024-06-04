Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking

After the end of the 2023/24 season, the ranking list of the world's best head coaches has been announced.

The 500 strongest specialists on the planet were included in the June table, as per Idman.biz.

The only Azerbaijani coach on the list is Gurban Gurbanov. The position of the head coach of Qarabag has changed.

He is 135th in the world with 1672 points. Although Gurbanov did not achieve an increase in points compared to last month, he advanced by 1 point. Among the specialists he has surpassed are such well-known figures as Michel, Domenico Tedesco, Senol Gunes, Okan Buruk, Roberto de Zerbi, and Frank Lampard.

It should be noted that the table is headed by Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola with 2239 points.

Idman.biz