Marko Jankovic: "We are looking forward to it"

Qarabag player Marko Jankovic posted his thoughts on social media, as Idman.biz reports.

The Montenegrin midfielder shared about the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, which ended with the Golden Double of his club: " Amazing season behind all of us and many unforgettable moments that will forever stay as a part of our club’s history but that’s already past and only next moves are counting so we are looking forward to achieve even greater things. Thanks to everyone who participated in this long journey from all the people around the club, to my teammates our families and our fans!".

It should be noted that Qarabag won the Azerbaijan Cup for the 8th time and formalized the 6th Golden Double in their history.

Idman.biz