Chelsea player banned

Argentina national football player Enzo Fernandez will not participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

As per Idman.biz, the decision regarding the 23-year-old midfielder was made by Chelsea.

The English club banned the South American from going to the Olympics. Although his name was included in the team's preliminary squad, the London representative wanted Fernandez to be in the club's camp at that time.

It should be noted that the champion of the WC-2022 scored 7 goals in 40 matches of the last season.

Idman.biz