DECISIONS of the AFFA Executive Committee - PHOTO

The next meeting of the Executive Committee was held in the administrative building of AFFA.

As Idman.biz reports, this was announced by the AFFA press service.

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf, who presided over the meeting, spoke about the tasks set before them and the work to be done in the direction of their implementation.

First, executive vice-president Sarkhan Hajiyev informed about the agenda of the meeting.

Later, the issues on the agenda were discussed.

The meeting first discussed the budget of AFFA for 2024. It was decided to allocate financial resources of 700,000 (seven hundred thousand) manats to Gabala Sports Club for the purpose of maintaining the academy and infrastructure for one year. In this regard, it is planned to hold training camps of Azerbaijani national teams of different age groups, as well as judges in Gabala to support Gabala FC.

Then the meeting discussed the strategy of AFFA and issues related to children's football. The strategy will be written in cooperation with "Double Pass", UEFA and "McKinsey & Company". The importance of involving local experts in this process was also noted.

The members of the AFFA Executive Committee also discussed the current situation in the 1st and 2nd Leagues.

It was decided to extend the contracts with the head coaches of the Azerbaijani national teams for the lower age group until September. At that time, the head coaches of the national teams for the respective age groups will present a report on the preparations and goals for the qualifying stage of the European Championship.

Elkhan Abdullayev - U-19

Fuzuli Mammadov - U-18

Ilham Yadullayev - U-17

Agil Nabiyev - U-16

The issue of the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team was also discussed in the Executive Committee, and additional information about this will be provided to the public in the next few days.

