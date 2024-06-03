3 June 2024
EN

DECISIONS of the AFFA Executive Committee - PHOTO

Football
News
3 June 2024 18:11
17
DECISIONS of the AFFA Executive Committee - PHOTO

The next meeting of the Executive Committee was held in the administrative building of AFFA.

As Idman.biz reports, this was announced by the AFFA press service.

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf, who presided over the meeting, spoke about the tasks set before them and the work to be done in the direction of their implementation.

First, executive vice-president Sarkhan Hajiyev informed about the agenda of the meeting.

Later, the issues on the agenda were discussed.

The meeting first discussed the budget of AFFA for 2024. It was decided to allocate financial resources of 700,000 (seven hundred thousand) manats to Gabala Sports Club for the purpose of maintaining the academy and infrastructure for one year. In this regard, it is planned to hold training camps of Azerbaijani national teams of different age groups, as well as judges in Gabala to support Gabala FC.

Then the meeting discussed the strategy of AFFA and issues related to children's football. The strategy will be written in cooperation with "Double Pass", UEFA and "McKinsey & Company". The importance of involving local experts in this process was also noted.

The members of the AFFA Executive Committee also discussed the current situation in the 1st and 2nd Leagues.

It was decided to extend the contracts with the head coaches of the Azerbaijani national teams for the lower age group until September. At that time, the head coaches of the national teams for the respective age groups will present a report on the preparations and goals for the qualifying stage of the European Championship.

Elkhan Abdullayev - U-19
Fuzuli Mammadov - U-18
Ilham Yadullayev - U-17
Agil Nabiyev - U-16

The issue of the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team was also discussed in the Executive Committee, and additional information about this will be provided to the public in the next few days.

Idman.biz

Related news

Red Devils trip to Germany - PRESENTATION
17:37
Football

Red Devils trip to Germany - PRESENTATION

The presentation of the participants of EURO-2024
Vagif Sadygov: "This is our sore point" - PHOTO - VIDEO
17:05
Football

Vagif Sadygov: "This is our sore point" - PHOTO - VIDEO

He touched on the current situation of children's football and expressed his opinion on the vacant position of head coach in the Azerbaijan national team
Best of Champions League season
16:29
Football

Best of Champions League season

This was announced by the UEFA press service
Stanislav Cherchesov officially appointed to the national team
16:16
Football

Stanislav Cherchesov officially appointed to the national team

He was appointed the head coach of the national team
National team player is to miss EURO-2024
15:50
Football

National team player is to miss EURO-2024

This was caused by the injury of the central defender of Atalanta
Separation at Kapaz
15:35
Football

Separation at Kapaz

Alijanov has played at Kapaz in the last three years

Most read

Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON
10:05
Football

Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON

The country's press reported on this
Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others
1 June 15:26
Football

Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others

The final match of the Champions League today will affect the fate of not only Real and Borussia Dortmund, but also 10 other teams
3rd final of the strongest teams
1 June 13:45
Football

3rd final of the strongest teams

The final of the Azerbaijan Cup will be held tomorrow
Yesterday's children, today's champions - PHOTO
1 June 15:49
Chess

Yesterday's children, today's champions - PHOTO

June 1 is International Children's Day