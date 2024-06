Dortmund decided to extend the contract with the head coach Edin Terzic.

The German club has started negotiations with the 41-year-old specialist, Idman.biz reports.

Borussia management will offer Terzic a new agreement. There will be changes in the terms of the contract.

It should be noted that the Dortmund club, which is 5th in the Bundesliga, advanced to the final of the Champions League.

Idman.biz