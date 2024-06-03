Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON

Cristiano Ronaldo was removed from the Portuguese national team.

As per Idman.biz, the country's press reported on this.

The management of the team gave the star footballer a 1-week rest. He will not participate in the friendly match against Finland on June 4. Along with Ronaldo, Ruben Neves will have to miss the meeting with the Finns.

It should be noted that the Portuguese national team will try its strength in 2 more test matches before the start of EURO-2024. The team will face Croatia on June 8, and Ireland 3 days later.

Idman.biz