The 8th cup from Qarabag, Zira couldn't got back - VIDEO

The final match of the Azerbaijan Cup was held.

As Idman.biz reports, the last match of the 2023/24 season took place at Liv Bona Dea Arena.

The two best teams of the Premier League fought for the title. In the game where 3 goals were scored, Qarabag defeated Zira with a score of 2:1.

Qarabag, who lifted the cup for the 8th time, also signed the Golden Double. Zira could not get the revenge of the final 3 years ago.

It should be noted that before the match, a show program was organized with the participation of Aygun Kazimova.

Azerbaijan Cup

Final,

June 2

20:00. Qarabag - Zira - 2:1

Goals: Olavio Juninho, 42. Abdellah Zoubir, 62 - Ismayil Ibrahimli, 57

Referee : Ravan Hamzazade

Idman.biz