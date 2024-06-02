The 8th cup from Qarabag, Zira couldn't got back - VIDEO

The final match of the Azerbaijan Cup was held.
As Idman.biz reports, the last match of the 2023/24 season took place at Liv Bona Dea Arena.
The two best teams of the Premier League fought for the title. In the game where 3 goals were scored, Qarabag defeated Zira with a score of 2:1.
Qarabag, who lifted the cup for the 8th time, also signed the Golden Double. Zira could not get the revenge of the final 3 years ago.
It should be noted that before the match, a show program was organized with the participation of Aygun Kazimova.
Azerbaijan Cup
Final,
June 2
20:00. Qarabag - Zira - 2:1
Goals: Olavio Juninho, 42. Abdellah Zoubir, 62 - Ismayil Ibrahimli, 57
Referee : Ravan Hamzazade
Idman.biz