2 June 2024
EN

Richard Almeyda: It will not be an easy match with Zire

Football
News
2 June 2024 14:45
18
Richard Almeyda: It will not be an easy match with Zire

"I am happy for the name of Zire".

Qarabag football player Richard Almeyda told Idman.biz.

He commented on the match they will face with Zire in the final match of the Azerbaijan Cup. According to the 35-year-old midfielder, both teams are familiar to him since he also played for Zire in the 2020/2021 season: "Rashad Sadigov was my teammate for many years in Qarabag, and at the same time, he was my head coach while I was playing for Zire. I think they had a successful season. It's a good result to reach the final of the cup and finish second in the Premier League. Of course, as someone who has protected the honor of Qarabag for many years, I want Azerbaijan team to win the cup. But Zire has performed well this year, it will not be an easy game. Because in the first final match with them, the winner was decided in the penalty. That is, it is not excluded that the same scenario will happen this time. Zire is ambitious this season. They also want to win the cup. This is a game where some details will decide the fate of the match. I hope that the fans will witness an interesting and exciting game."

It should be noted that the final match will be held at "Liv Bona Dea Arena" today at 20.00.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Related news

4 players of Real reached Gento
17:57
Football

4 players of Real reached Gento

The record holder Francisco Gento's result was repeated
A new player in the national team
17:06
Football

A new player in the national team

Neftchi player Ravan Kazimov has been invited to the camp
A great victory of the national team - PHOTO SESSION
16:48
Football

A great victory of the national team - PHOTO SESSION

Azerbaijan national team won the first game against Belgium
Elshad Guliyev: "I gave an order that..."
16:12
Football

Elshad Guliyev: "I gave an order that..."

"I am satisfied with the whole team"
The new head coach of Seville has been announced
16:02
Football

The new head coach of Seville has been announced

Seville has announced the name of its new head coach
Rudiger: "You have to choose Real to win"
15:10
Football

Rudiger: "You have to choose Real to win"

The German football player clarified his choice of the Madrid club

Most read

Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others
1 June 15:26
Football

Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others

The final match of the Champions League today will affect the fate of not only Real and Borussia Dortmund, but also 10 other teams
3rd final of the strongest teams
1 June 13:45
Football

3rd final of the strongest teams

The final of the Azerbaijan Cup will be held tomorrow
Azerbaijan national team repeated the European record
31 May 16:17
Boxing

Azerbaijan national team repeated the European record

The Azerbaijani national team of male boxers won the 4th license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Sport, us and the Olympics: Samba players in Rio – ANALYSIS
31 May 15:43
Olympics 2024

Sport, us and the Olympics: Samba players in Rio – ANALYSIS

The Azerbaijan national team, whose debut was made in Atlanta in 1996, made his 6th attempt in Rio de Janeiro after Sydney, Athens, Beijing and London