Richard Almeyda: It will not be an easy match with Zire

"I am happy for the name of Zire".

Qarabag football player Richard Almeyda told Idman.biz.

He commented on the match they will face with Zire in the final match of the Azerbaijan Cup. According to the 35-year-old midfielder, both teams are familiar to him since he also played for Zire in the 2020/2021 season: "Rashad Sadigov was my teammate for many years in Qarabag, and at the same time, he was my head coach while I was playing for Zire. I think they had a successful season. It's a good result to reach the final of the cup and finish second in the Premier League. Of course, as someone who has protected the honor of Qarabag for many years, I want Azerbaijan team to win the cup. But Zire has performed well this year, it will not be an easy game. Because in the first final match with them, the winner was decided in the penalty. That is, it is not excluded that the same scenario will happen this time. Zire is ambitious this season. They also want to win the cup. This is a game where some details will decide the fate of the match. I hope that the fans will witness an interesting and exciting game."

It should be noted that the final match will be held at "Liv Bona Dea Arena" today at 20.00.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz