Sumgayit said goodbye to Erik Sorga.

Idman.biz reports that the contract with the Estonian football player has not been extended.

The club thanked the striker for his services and wished him success in his future career.

It should be noted that Sorga came to Sumgayit from the beginning of last season and played in 27 matches of the Premier League and 3 matches of the cup. The 24-year-old attacker scored 7 goals and 3 assists in these matches.

Idman.biz