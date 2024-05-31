31 May 2024
EN

Asgar Abdullayev sacked

Football
News
31 May 2024 16:08
15
The former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team Asgar Abdullayev, has parted ways with Imishli.

The decision was made by the management of the I League club Idman.biz reports.

The decision was made at a meeting with the coaching staff. The results of the last season were discussed at the meeting. First, the report of the coaching staff was heard. It was noted that although the result was not as planned, Imishli achieved the best result in their history.

The management of the regional representative accepted the report as satisfactory. After that, discussions about the next season were held. It was decided that it would be more appropriate for Imishli to perform with a new coaching staff for the next season. Abdullayev and his assistants parted ways based on mutual agreement.

It should be noted that Imishli took the 4th place in the I League last season.

Idman.biz

