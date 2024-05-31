Qarabag pre-final decision

The time of the press conferences and the open training before the final match of the Azerbaijan Cup, which will be held on June 2, has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

But the day before the meeting between Qarabag and Zira, only one team will practice. The open practice of the Baku club for the media will start at 18:00. Qarabag decided not to have open training.

The press conference of Gurban Gurbanov will start at 16:30. Zira coach Rashad Sadygov will give statement at 17:30.

It should be noted that the pre-game press conferences and open training will take place at Liv Bona Dea Arena.

