Neftchi parted ways with Farrukh Mahmudov

Neftchi CEO Farrukh Mahmudov parted ways with the club based on mutual agreement.

Idman.biz informs that white and blacks released a statement about this.

The representative of Baku thanked the former chief executive officer for his services in laying the foundations of new works that will lead to positive changes in the long term, and wished him success in his future career.

It should be noted that Farrukh Mahmudov was elected the chief executive director of the club from July 2023. Neftchi finished the last season in the 5th place in the Premier League and was left out of the European Cup.

