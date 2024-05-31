31 May 2024
EN

Neftchi parted ways with Farrukh Mahmudov

Football
News
31 May 2024 11:31
12
Neftchi parted ways with Farrukh Mahmudov

Neftchi CEO Farrukh Mahmudov parted ways with the club based on mutual agreement.

Idman.biz informs that white and blacks released a statement about this.

The representative of Baku thanked the former chief executive officer for his services in laying the foundations of new works that will lead to positive changes in the long term, and wished him success in his future career.

It should be noted that Farrukh Mahmudov was elected the chief executive director of the club from July 2023. Neftchi finished the last season in the 5th place in the Premier League and was left out of the European Cup.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Qarabag pre-final decision
12:41
Football

Qarabag pre-final decision

This was announced by the PFL press service
Qarabag's dreaming of 8th cup, Zira seeks first
12:10
Football

Qarabag's dreaming of 8th cup, Zira seeks first

If the Baku club succeeds, it will go down in history as the 10th team to win the competition
Araz-Nakhchivan extend contract with 6 players
11:56
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan extend contract with 6 players

The official website of the club published information about this
Farrukh Mahmudov: "I take pride"
11:42
Football

Farrukh Mahmudov: "I take pride"

These opinions belong to the chief executive director Farrukh Mahmudov
Azerbaijan Cup: Goal record
10:45
Football

Azerbaijan Cup: Goal record

The last time more goals were scored was in the 2007/08 season
Kazakhstan set to play against Azerbaijan without a head coach - REASON
10:01
Football

Kazakhstan set to play against Azerbaijan without a head coach - REASON

Information about this was released by the Kazakh press

Most read

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team
29 May 15:04
Football

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team

The Palestinian team will face Lebanon on June 6 and Australia on June 11
Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year - PHOTO
29 May 10:02
Football

Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year - PHOTO

Best Coach of the Year: Xabi Alonso
Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad
29 May 16:15
Football

Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad

29 football players were included in the list
14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest
30 May 15:48
Wrestling

14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest

The participants of the wrestling ranking series tournament to be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, have been determined