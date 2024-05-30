31 May 2024
EN

Coshqun Diniyev’s post gets him into trouble - VIDEO

Football
News
30 May 2024 17:42
25
Coshqun Diniyev’s post gets him into trouble - VIDEO

"There are 2 reasons why Coshqun remains in reserve."

This was said by Shahin Diniyev, the guest of Idman Bizde.

The 57-year-old specialist explained the reasons why his son Coshqun often remained on the reserve in the middle of the season in the Turkish club Umraniyespor: "After returning from the national team, he got injured. He wasted 2 weeks. Another reason was the appointment of coach Mustafa Gursel, who brought Coshqun to the club, to Kocaelispor. The new head coach also showed more confidence in his players. The administration did not like Coshqun’s Instagram post wishing the coach good luck. I consider it normal. These reasons influenced his performance. But later he returned to the team. In the last 2 games, they fielded a team of 19-year-olds as they defended their place in League 1. I would call Coshqun’s performance in the first half very good, and average in the second half. It was neither good nor bad."

It should be noted that Diniyev played 30 games in the team of Umraniyaspor. He scored 3 goals and 2 assists in these matches.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shahin Diniyev: "They are free in their preference" - VIDEO
30 May 17:54
Football

Shahin Diniyev: "They are free in their preference" - VIDEO

"We have 28 players. They have a better answer"
The first separation in the champion
30 May 16:53
Football

The first separation in the champion

This was announced by the press service of the representative of the region
Yassine Benzia makes his decision
30 May 16:30
Football

Yassine Benzia makes his decision

It is not without reason that the Algerian's attention suddenly turned to Asia
Fenerbahce chasing Qarabag player
30 May 14:46
Football

Fenerbahce chasing Qarabag player

The president of the Istanbul club, Ali Koc, said that there was a problem in the wings in the assessment of the last season
New goalkeeper at Araz-Nakhchivan
30 May 14:35
Football

New goalkeeper at Araz-Nakhchivan

This was announced by the press service of the Premier League representative
Preparation plan of Sabail - VIDEO
30 May 14:20
Football

Preparation plan of Sabail - VIDEO

Shahin Diniyev explained on Idman Bizde

Most read

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO
28 May 12:10
Football

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO

The news, which gave a big "explosion" effect, was deleted after a few hours
Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team
29 May 15:04
Football

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team

The Palestinian team will face Lebanon on June 6 and Australia on June 11
Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad
29 May 16:15
Football

Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad

29 football players were included in the list
Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year- PHOTO
29 May 10:02
Football

Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year- PHOTO

Best Coach of the Year: Xabi Alonso