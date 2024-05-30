30 May 2024
EN

Moroccan forward passes Messi

Football
News
30 May 2024 10:33
19
Olympiacos player Ayoub El Kaabi scored the 16th goal in the European Cup season.

As per Idman.biz, the Moroccan striker, who distinguished himself in the final match of the Conference League against Fiorentina, scored 11 times in this tournament and 5 times in the Europa League.

The African went down in the history of European Cups as the 4th player to score more than 15 goals in a season. One of them, Cristiano Ronaldo, did it twice – 17 and 16 goals. The record belongs to Radamel Falcao - 18 balls. Stefan Quivarsh also managed to stood out 17 times.

If 15 goals were found 5 times, the same number of players distinguished themselves. Ronaldo also had a 15-goal season, which, in addition to Jurgen Klinsmann, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, fell behind of Ayub who reached 16.

1. Radamel Falcao – 18 (Porto, 2010/11)
2-3. Stefan Quivarsh – 17 (Auxerre, 1997/98)
Cristiano Ronaldo – 17 (Real, 2013/14)
4-5. Cristiano Ronaldo – 16 (Real, 2015/16)
Ayoub El Kaabi – 16 (Olympiacos, 2023/24)
6-10. Jurgen Klinsmann - 15 (Bayern, 1995/96)
Lionel Messi - 15 (Barcelona, 2011/12)
Cristiano Ronaldo - 15 (Real, 2017/18)
Robert Lewandowski - 15 (Bayern, 2019/ 20)
Karim Benzema – 15 (Real, 2021/22)

Idman.biz

