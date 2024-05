The new Barcelona head coach has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Spanish club.

The representative of LaLiga will be coached by Hans-Dieter Flick. The 59-year-old German specialist took the vacant post of head coach after Xavi's resignation.

It should be noted that Flick's last job was the German national team, which he coached in 2021-23.

