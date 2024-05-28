28 May 2024
Kazakhstan has announced its team for the match with Azerbaijan national team

28 May 2024 11:14
The squad of the Kazakhstan national team has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that head coach Magomed Adiyev has identified the players he will trust in the test match against Azerbaijan.

He sent invitations to 28 players.

Goalkeepers: Igor Shaskiy (Aktobe), Bekhan Shayzade (Ordabasy), Aleksandr Zarutskiy (Astana);

Defenders: Aleksandr Marochkin, Yan Vorogovskiy, Marat Bystrov (all three Astana), Erkin Tapalov, Roman Asrankulov, Ruslan Valiullin (all three Tobol), Sergey Maliy, Temirlan Erlanov (both Ordabasy), Alibek Kasym (Aktobe) , Adylkhan Dobay (Zhetysu), Nuraly Alip (Zenit, Russia), Aleksandr Zuev (Arsenal, Russia);

Midfielders: Askhat Tagybergen, Bauyrzhan Islamkhan, Aybor Abiken (all three Ordabasy), Maksim Samorodov, Ramazan Orazov, Arman Kenesov (all three Aktobe), Islambek Kuat (Astana), Adilet Sadybekov (Kayrat), Islam Chesnokov (Tobol);

Forwards: Ramazan Karimov, Elkhan Astanov (both Astana), Abat Aymbetov (Adana Demirspor, Turkey).

It should be noted that the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan match to be held on June 11 will be held in Hungary.

Idman.biz

