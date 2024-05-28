Arif Asadov: "We can attract them to the national team after the match against Slovakia"

"It is the end of the season in all countries. The fight in the Azerbaijan Premier League also ended two days ago."

In a statement to the press service of AFFA, the experienced specialist informed about the program of the training camp and expressed his opinion about the staff. Asadov said that the preparation will start on May 30. However, he said that the full team will not be together in the first days: "There is only the final match of the national cup ahead of us. The season is over for Azerbaijani players playing in Turkey. However, the leagues in which some of Azerbaijani players play continue. The season of Azerbaijani players in the championships they took place in will end from May 30 to June 1. They will participate in the training camp. June 2nd will be a day off. However, we will start training with the full team from June 3rd. The players of Qarabag and Zire will play in the final, as well as the defender Anton Krivotsyuk. Gurbanli will join the team on June 3. If midfielder Emil Mustafayev arrives in Baku early, he will be able to participate in training from May 30. The other midfielder, Vusal Iskanderli, has been preparing for several days".

The 53-year-old coach added that 3 members of the U-21 team may be called up to the A national team for the second friendly match against Kazakhstan in June: "We found it appropriate to recruit two players for each position. We did not assemble a large squad so that no one would be left out. We want to give a chance to all those who are in the team. An additional reserve force of 24 players is planned. Goalkeeper Yusif Imanov, defender Jalal Huseynov and striker Nariman Akhundzade will be part of Azerbaijan national team of under-21 players in the friendly match against Slovakia on June 7. If necessary, we can involve them in the national team after the match against Slovakia."

Arif Asadov added that 3 players are out of the squad due to injuries: "The striker Renat Dadashov has a micro-injury. He should start treatment now so that he can be fully ready until the new season. After consulting with the doctor, we decided not to call him and give him an opportunity to receive treatment. Midfielder Eddy Israfilov He also has an injury problem. Since the game in the last round of the Premier League was of great importance for Neftchi, Israfilov went to the match with the help of needles.

He clarified that some players were not invited and 4 goalkeepers were included in the squad: "After returning from a long-term injury, striker Namig Aleskarov appeared in the starting lineup only in the last two games of his club. Since 2 players were called for each position, this time we felt it necessary to give others a chance. The situation is the same with Ozan Can Kokcu. In Sumgait FC, we had two central defenders in mind - Murad Khachayev and Elvin Badalov. This time, we involved Badalov in the team. We have 3 more players in the center of the defense. As it is the end of the season, it is normal for players to be tired. Considering this, we sent invitations to 4 goalkeepers just in case. They are also the ones who get a lot of chances to play in the team of their clubs."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan national team will face Albania on June 7 at 21:00 Baku time, and Kazakhstan on June 11 at 18:00 in a friendly match. Both games will be played at "Haladas SportKomplexum" in Sombatchey, Hungary.

