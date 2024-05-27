28 May 2024
EN

Fixtures of the Azerbaijan Championship playoff matches announced

Football
News
27 May 2024 17:30
14
Fixtures of the Azerbaijan Championship playoff matches announced

The fixtures of the playoff matches for the qualification to the II League has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

The time and place of the matches between Shafa, who took the 13th place in the II League, and Hypers, the finalists of the Regional League, have been confirmed. The games will be broadcast live on the CBC Sport TV channel.

Playoff for qualification to II League
First game
May 29 (Wednesday)
Shafa - Hypers
ASCO Arena, 17:00

Return match
June 5 (Wednesday)
Hypers - Shafa
ASCO Arena, 17:00

Idman.biz

