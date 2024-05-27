27 May 2024
EN

Open training of Azerbaijan national team - PHOTO

Football
News
27 May 2024 16:04
7
Open training of Azerbaijan national team - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national mini-football team went to open training.

Idman.biz reports that the national team preparing for the European Championship to be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina is about to conclude.

Head coach Elshad Guliyev has 18 players at his disposal. The team, which will have its last practice tomorrow, will leave for the country where the continental championship will be held on May 29.

It should be noted that the European Championship will be held from June 1 to 8. Azerbaijan will compete in a group with Belgium, Italy and France.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rovshan Najaf at the base of Qarabag - PHOTO
16:32
Football

Rovshan Najaf at the base of Qarabag - PHOTO

The officials of the Qarabag club introduced the AFFA president to the conditions created at the base
Shamakhi in Premier League, Iravan not allowed in I League
15:53
Football

Shamakhi in Premier League, Iravan not allowed in I League

AFFA Licensing Commission held a meeting today
Emin Mahmudov goes down in history
15:26
Football

Emin Mahmudov goes down in history

This became official in the XXXVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Change in the Azerbaijan national team staff
15:11
Football

Change in the Azerbaijan national team staff

This was announced by the AFFA press service
Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United
13:49
Football

Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United

He fears of being sacked despite the FA Cup
Gabala parted ways with six internationals
13:35
Football

Gabala parted ways with six internationals

This was announced by the press service of the club

Most read

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team
25 May 11:15
Football

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team

Prosinecki's students will hold 2 friendly matches in June
30th title from Azerbaijan national team
25 May 15:32
Wrestling

30th title from Azerbaijan national team

Jale Aliyeva defeated all her opponents in the 57 kg category
Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin
26 May 17:50
Football

Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin

The fans of the Greek clubs were in hand-to-hand combat
Bonucci will say goodbye to football today
26 May 18:06
Football

Bonucci will say goodbye to football today

The website of the Istanbul club published information about this