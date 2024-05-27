Open training of Azerbaijan national team - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national mini-football team went to open training.

Idman.biz reports that the national team preparing for the European Championship to be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina is about to conclude.

Head coach Elshad Guliyev has 18 players at his disposal. The team, which will have its last practice tomorrow, will leave for the country where the continental championship will be held on May 29.

It should be noted that the European Championship will be held from June 1 to 8. Azerbaijan will compete in a group with Belgium, Italy and France.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz