Change in the Azerbaijan national team staff

The staff of the Azerbaijan U19 national team has been changed.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

Zira player Ravan Garahmadli did not join the team due to injury. Yusif Hajiyev, his teammate from the settlement club, was invited to the national team instead.

It should be noted that U-19 will hold a training camp in Baku from today until June 2. The team will then go to Moldova for a friendly tournament. Our national team will face Kazakhstan, Turkiye and the hosts there.

