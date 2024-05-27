27 May 2024
EN

Change in the Azerbaijan national team staff

Football
News
27 May 2024 15:11
13
Change in the Azerbaijan national team staff

The staff of the Azerbaijan U19 national team has been changed.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

Zira player Ravan Garahmadli did not join the team due to injury. Yusif Hajiyev, his teammate from the settlement club, was invited to the national team instead.

It should be noted that U-19 will hold a training camp in Baku from today until June 2. The team will then go to Moldova for a friendly tournament. Our national team will face Kazakhstan, Turkiye and the hosts there.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rovshan Najaf at the base of Qarabag - PHOTO
16:32
Football

Rovshan Najaf at the base of Qarabag - PHOTO

The officials of the Qarabag club introduced the AFFA president to the conditions created at the base
Open training of Azerbaijan national team - PHOTO
16:04
Football

Open training of Azerbaijan national team - PHOTO

Head coach Elshad Guliyev has 18 players at his disposal
Shamakhi in Premier League, Iravan not allowed in I League
15:53
Football

Shamakhi in Premier League, Iravan not allowed in I League

AFFA Licensing Commission held a meeting today
Emin Mahmudov goes down in history
15:26
Football

Emin Mahmudov goes down in history

This became official in the XXXVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United
13:49
Football

Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United

He fears of being sacked despite the FA Cup
Gabala parted ways with six internationals
13:35
Football

Gabala parted ways with six internationals

This was announced by the press service of the club

Most read

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team
25 May 11:15
Football

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team

Prosinecki's students will hold 2 friendly matches in June
30th title from Azerbaijan national team
25 May 15:32
Wrestling

30th title from Azerbaijan national team

Jale Aliyeva defeated all her opponents in the 57 kg category
Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin
26 May 17:50
Football

Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin

The fans of the Greek clubs were in hand-to-hand combat
Bonucci will say goodbye to football today
26 May 18:06
Football

Bonucci will say goodbye to football today

The website of the Istanbul club published information about this