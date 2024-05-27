27 May 2024
Elvin Cafarquliyev: "I try not to have such cases"

27 May 2024 12:44
Elvin Cafarquliyev: "I try not to have such cases"

"Our performance in the season was very good."

Qarabag player Elvin Cafarquliyev told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the 2023/2024 season in which they won the gold medal in the Azerbaijan Premier League. According to Cafarquliyev, they had a great year: "Ahead of us is the final of the Azerbaijan Cup. We have focused all our attention on it. Nothing is over yet. Zira is a fairly experienced team. We want to do our best to win this match and get the trophy. I congratulate all our fans, coaching staff and management for becoming national champions. I think it was our right and in the end it was destiny."

Cafarquliyev said that it is too early to talk about the Champions League: "Of course, we will work for a good result in these matches as well. We will approach each game more responsibly and principally. We believe that we will achieve victories and sign new dates in the next season."

He also commented on his aggressive behavior during the season: "I am working on it. I try not to have such cases."
It should be noted that Qarabag will face Zira in the final of the Azerbaijan Cup on June 2.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

