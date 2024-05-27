27 May 2024
Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!

Galatasaray became the champion of the 2023/2024 season in the Turkish Super League.

Idman.biz reports that Okan Buruk's team defeated Konyaspor 3:1 in the last round.
Galatasaray won the 1st place in the Turkish championship for the 2nd time in a row, and for the 24th time in its history. The team won 102 points. Fenerbahce finished the season in the 2nd place with 99 points. Top 3 was closed by Trabzonspor with 67 points.

Turkish Super League
38th round
Adana Demirspor - Basaksehir - 2:6
Hatayspor - Rizaspor - 2:0
Pendikspor - Gaziantep - 0:1
Trabzonspor - Ankaragucu - 4: 2
Kasimpaşa - Besiktas - 2:1
Fenerbahce - Istanbulspor - 6:0
Konyaspor - Galatasaray - 1:3

