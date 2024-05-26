Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin

A fight broke out among the fans in Berlin, where the "Final Four" of the basketball Euroleague was held.

Idman.biz reports that the fans of the Greek clubs were in hand-to-hand combat.

Fans of two famous Greek clubs Olympiakos and Panathinaikos fought on the streets of Berlin. As a result, 12 fans were hospitalized and one of them is in critical condition. German police detained dozens of fans.

It should be noted that the 3rd place match will be between Fenerbahce and Olympiakos. In the final match, Real and Panathinaikos will play against each-other.

