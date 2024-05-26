26 May 2024
EN

Vagif Javadov: "Nariman Akhundzade is not a brilliant football player" - VIDEO

Football
News
26 May 2024 12:28
17
Vagif Javadov: "Nariman Akhundzade is not a brilliant football player" - VIDEO

"Currently, I don't see a brilliant football player in the Azerbaijan Championship"

This was said by Vagif Javadov, the former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, who was a guest of ldman.biz.

He said that he doesn't see the local football player who controls the game at the moment: "Yes, Nariman scored an important goal, but he can not be called a brilliant football player based on his 20-minute game. A brilliant football player is one who can play 90 minutes in every match. Whether in the national team or in our Championship. Currently, I don't see players like Abdellah Zoubir, Marko Vesovic, Marko Jankovic, who managed the game. All of our players are currently abroad."

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Related news

The prize of the America Cup will be a record
15:44
Football

The prize of the America Cup will be a record

The prize of the America Cup has been announced
The team of our team has been announced
15:01
Football

The team of our team has been announced

The initial team of our national team has been announced
Turan Tovuz defender in Panama national team
14:18
Football

Turan Tovuz defender in Panama national team

The defender will take part in the national team's training camp in Spain
Neftchi parted ways with Miodrag Bozovic
12:57
Football

Neftchi parted ways with Miodrag Bozovic

The press service of the club released information about this
Anatoliy Nuriyev assessed the incident at the end of the game as normal
11:50
Football

Anatoliy Nuriyev assessed the incident at the end of the game as normal

"We believed that we would qualify for European Cups"
Siyasat Askerov: "Our goal is to resolve our fate in the group for the better" - INTERVIEW
11:16
Football

Siyasat Askerov: "Our goal is to resolve our fate in the group for the better" - INTERVIEW

"If we get good results in the games against Türkiye, our chances will increase"

Most read

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team
25 May 11:15
Football

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team

Prosinecki's students will hold 2 friendly matches in June
Rooney started negotiations with the Championship club
24 May 09:22
Football

Rooney started negotiations with the Championship club

The specialist can be appointed as the head coach of Plymouth
30th title from Azerbaijan national team
25 May 15:32
Wrestling

30th title from Azerbaijan national team

Jale Aliyeva defeated all her opponents in the 57 kg category
Azerbaijan national aerobics team will perform in Japan – PHOTO
23 May 17:23
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan national aerobics team will perform in Japan – PHOTO

The competition, which will start on May 25, will last for two days