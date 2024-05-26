Vagif Javadov: "Nariman Akhundzade is not a brilliant football player" - VIDEO

"Currently, I don't see a brilliant football player in the Azerbaijan Championship"

This was said by Vagif Javadov, the former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, who was a guest of ldman.biz.

He said that he doesn't see the local football player who controls the game at the moment: "Yes, Nariman scored an important goal, but he can not be called a brilliant football player based on his 20-minute game. A brilliant football player is one who can play 90 minutes in every match. Whether in the national team or in our Championship. Currently, I don't see players like Abdellah Zoubir, Marko Vesovic, Marko Jankovic, who managed the game. All of our players are currently abroad."

Aytaj Sahed

