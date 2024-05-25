25 May 2024
EN

The Norwegian striker is out of the top scorer competition

Football
News
25 May 2024 18:21
11
The Norwegian striker is out of the top scorer competition

Villarreal Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth will not be able to finish the season as a top scorer in La Liga.

Idman.biz reports that his dreams remained in his heart in the last - 38th round of the season.

The 28-year-old forward, who was only 1 goal behind the Ukrainian Artyom Dovbyk (24 goals), who was the 1st scorer in the list before the trip to Osasuna, did not realize his dream of surpassing him in this game. Sorloth was injured in the 17th minute of the ongoing match when the home team was leading 1:0 and was replaced by Jose Luis Morales.

It should be noted that Jude Bellingham, the player of Real is in the 3rd place with 19 goals.

Idman.biz

Related news

Qarabag advanced in Top-100
18:10
Football

Qarabag advanced in Top-100

The list includes 405 strongest clubs of the continent
Vagif Javadov: "He brought enthusiasm to the nation" - VIDEO
17:55
Football

Vagif Javadov: "He brought enthusiasm to the nation" - VIDEO

"About 30 players represent Azerbaijan"
The draw for the playoff in the Azerbaijan Championship has been made
17:43
Football

The draw for the playoff in the Azerbaijan Championship has been made

İt was announced by the PFL press service
The Montenegrin football player confirmed his transfer to Neftchi
17:06
Football

The Montenegrin football player confirmed his transfer to Neftchi

"There was a shortage of players in the club"
Vagif Javadov: "My father used to say that if you can't play, don't embarrass me" - PHOTO - VIDEO
14:51
Football

Vagif Javadov: "My father used to say that if you can't play, don't embarrass me" - PHOTO - VIDEO

Javadov also talked about the interesting moments he experienced during his speech at the national team
Farewell decision from Alonso
13:34
Football

Farewell decision from Alonso

The defender will leave the Spanish club in the summer

Most read

Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win
23 May 09:43
Football

Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win

“I don't understand the thing about being judged by trophies”
Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”
23 May 16:10
Football

Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”

Carlo Ancelotti’s team leads the table
Rooney started negotiations with the Championship club
24 May 09:22
Football

Rooney started negotiations with the Championship club

The specialist can be appointed as the head coach of Plymouth
Azerbaijan national aerobics team will perform in Japan – PHOTO
23 May 17:23
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan national aerobics team will perform in Japan – PHOTO

The competition, which will start on May 25, will last for two days