The Norwegian striker is out of the top scorer competition

Villarreal Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth will not be able to finish the season as a top scorer in La Liga.

Idman.biz reports that his dreams remained in his heart in the last - 38th round of the season.

The 28-year-old forward, who was only 1 goal behind the Ukrainian Artyom Dovbyk (24 goals), who was the 1st scorer in the list before the trip to Osasuna, did not realize his dream of surpassing him in this game. Sorloth was injured in the 17th minute of the ongoing match when the home team was leading 1:0 and was replaced by Jose Luis Morales.

It should be noted that Jude Bellingham, the player of Real is in the 3rd place with 19 goals.

Idman.biz