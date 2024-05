The next edition of Idman Bizimle has been released. The guest of the show this time was Vagif Javadov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team.

The former forward, who turned 34 today, talked about his personal life and coaching career. Talking about his memories as well as his future plans, Javadov also talked about the interesting moments he experienced during his speech at the national team.

We present the video version of the interview:

