AFFA official at the Greece-Montenegro game

Zumrud Aghayeva, chief specialist of the Department of Organization of Competitions for Children and Youth of AFFA, received another appointment from UEFA.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the national association.

The AFFA official has been appointed to the match of the qualifying round of the European Championship among women's football teams. She will be the UEFA representative for the Greece-Montenegro match in the 3rd group of the C league on May 31 at 19:00.

It should be noted that the match will take place at the Theodoros Vardinogiannis Stadium in Heraklion, Greece.

Idman.biz