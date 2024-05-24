24 May 2024
EN

AFFA official at the Greece-Montenegro game

Football
News
24 May 2024 14:46
10
AFFA official at the Greece-Montenegro game

Zumrud Aghayeva, chief specialist of the Department of Organization of Competitions for Children and Youth of AFFA, received another appointment from UEFA.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the national association.

The AFFA official has been appointed to the match of the qualifying round of the European Championship among women's football teams. She will be the UEFA representative for the Greece-Montenegro match in the 3rd group of the C league on May 31 at 19:00.
It should be noted that the match will take place at the Theodoros Vardinogiannis Stadium in Heraklion, Greece.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan championship playoffs are in uncertainty
16:42
Football

Azerbaijan championship playoffs are in uncertainty

This decision will be announced after it is clarified
Lunev’s salary at Qarabag confirmed
15:50
Football

Lunev’s salary at Qarabag confirmed

Andrey Lunev’s income at Qarabag has been revealed
Vagif Javadov: "Even if Sumgayit does not go to the European Cup, there is no need to turn it into a tragedy"
15:18
Football

Vagif Javadov: "Even if Sumgayit does not go to the European Cup, there is no need to turn it into a tragedy"

"I believe that Sumgayit will overcome this difficulty"
STATEMENT from Anatoly Ponomaryov about Musa Gurbanli's Djurgardens career - VIDEO
14:33
Football

STATEMENT from Anatoly Ponomaryov about Musa Gurbanli's Djurgardens career - VIDEO

"We are talking with my son and his friends"
AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting
14:09
Football

AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting

As per Idman.biz, this was announced by the PFL press service
The FIFA referee was sent to the Regional League
13:57
Football

The FIFA referee was sent to the Regional League

This was announced by the press service of AFFA

Most read

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024
22 May 15:21
Football

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024

The 25-year-old player is one of three goalkeepers in the running for a transfer to Germany
Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul
22 May 17:13
Football

Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul

The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee
Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”
23 May 16:10
Football

Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”

Carlo Ancelotti’s team leads the table
Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win
23 May 09:43
Football

Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win

“I don't understand the thing about being judged by trophies”