The club that Wayne Rooney can coach has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the specialist can be appointed as the head coach of Plymouth.

Rooney has started negotiations with the representative of the Championship. The team, which managed to maintain its place in the league by taking the 21st place, is interested in the services of the specialist.

It should be noted that Rooney hasn't been coaching a club after leaving Birmingham in January of this year.

Idman.biz