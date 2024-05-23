Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”

The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams has been published for 2024.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team leads the table, Idman.biz reports according to Forbes.

1. $6.6 billion. Real Madrid

2. $6.55 billion. Manchester United

3. $5.6 billion. Barcelona

4. $5.37 billion. Liverpool

5. $5.1 billion. Manchester City

6. $5 billion. Bayern Munich

7. $4.4 billion. Paris Saint-Germain

8. $3.2 billion. Tottenham Hotspur

9. $3.1 billion. Chelsea

10. $2.6 billion. Arsenal

It should be noted that Through the semifinals of this year’s Champions League tournament, seven teams have earned more than $100 million. These are Real Madrid ($144 million), Paris Saint-Germain ($131 million), Borussia Dortmund ($130 million), Bayern Munich ($129 million), Manchester City ($118 million), Barcelona ($105 million) and Arsenal ($100 million).

Idman.biz