The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams has been published for 2024.
Carlo Ancelotti’s team leads the table, Idman.biz reports according to Forbes.
1. $6.6 billion. Real Madrid
2. $6.55 billion. Manchester United
3. $5.6 billion. Barcelona
4. $5.37 billion. Liverpool
5. $5.1 billion. Manchester City
6. $5 billion. Bayern Munich
7. $4.4 billion. Paris Saint-Germain
8. $3.2 billion. Tottenham Hotspur
9. $3.1 billion. Chelsea
10. $2.6 billion. Arsenal
It should be noted that Through the semifinals of this year’s Champions League tournament, seven teams have earned more than $100 million. These are Real Madrid ($144 million), Paris Saint-Germain ($131 million), Borussia Dortmund ($130 million), Bayern Munich ($129 million), Manchester City ($118 million), Barcelona ($105 million) and Arsenal ($100 million).
Idman.biz