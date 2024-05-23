Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win

Leverkusen’s unbeaten streak broke in Dublin.

Atalanta deservedly won their first European title, as Idman.biz reports.

The Italian said: “I don’t understand this thing about being judged by trophies. It’s not like I’m any better now than I was this afternoon. I think we wrote history, also for the way we won. Extraordinary, we repeated Liverpool, Lisbon… Sporting they won the league, when we faced Liverpool they were first in the Premier League… Incredible. The boys were extraordinary, a memorable performance.”

It should be noted that Gasperini became the oldest coach to win his first European Cup final.

