23 May 2024
EN

Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win

Football
News
23 May 2024 09:43
82
Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win

Leverkusen’s unbeaten streak broke in Dublin.

Atalanta deservedly won their first European title, as Idman.biz reports.

The Italian said: “I don’t understand this thing about being judged by trophies. It’s not like I’m any better now than I was this afternoon. I think we wrote history, also for the way we won. Extraordinary, we repeated Liverpool, Lisbon… Sporting they won the league, when we faced Liverpool they were first in the Premier League… Incredible. The boys were extraordinary, a memorable performance.”

It should be noted that Gasperini became the oldest coach to win his first European Cup final.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Old "eagles" - PRESENTATION
17:47
Euro 2024

Old "eagles" - PRESENTATION

There are 22 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14
LKS head coach got sacked
16:44
Football

LKS head coach got sacked

This was caused by the 40-year-old specialist's unwillingness to stay at LKS
Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”
16:10
Football

Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”

Carlo Ancelotti’s team leads the table
Ramiz Mammadov: "We believe that we will get the license" – INTERVIEW
15:33
Football

Ramiz Mammadov: "We believe that we will get the license" – INTERVIEW

"All our expectations in this direction will be confirmed"
West Ham confirm Julen Lopetegui as the new head coach
14:46
Football

West Ham confirm Julen Lopetegui as the new head coach

“I am very happy that West Ham chose me because I chose West Ham”

Tickets for the awarding ceremony of Qarabag are on sale - PRICE
13:41
Football

Tickets for the awarding ceremony of Qarabag are on sale - PRICE

This was announced by the press service of the national champion Qarabag

Most read

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024
22 May 15:21
Football

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024

The 25-year-old player is one of three goalkeepers in the running for a transfer to Germany
New world record: 56 penalties - VIDEO
21 May 14:03
Football

New world record: 56 penalties - VIDEO

This happened in the third league of the Israeli championship
Slovenia squad for EURO-2024
21 May 15:37
Euro 2024

Slovenia squad for EURO-2024

There are 30 players in the team
Europe After 24 years– PRESENTATION
22 May 17:02
Euro 2024

Europe After 24 years– PRESENTATION

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024