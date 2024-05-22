22 May 2024
EN

Iravan did not find a player to play – PROBLEM

Football
News
22 May 2024 15:33
8
Iravan did not find a player to play – PROBLEM

Iravan, playing in the I League of the Azerbaijan Championship, once again faced a problem.

Idman.biz reports that this happened in today's match against Karvan of the last - XXVII round.

Head coach Nazim Suleymanov has not found a player to field. He has 2 goalkeepers and only 9 field players.

Therefore, Suleymanov took advantage of two goalkeepers to make 11. Suleyman Suleymanov was the goalkeeper, and Andrey Sinenko from Belarus was listed as a field player in the protocol of the match, which was announced recently. The match, which Iravan will play without a reserve player, will start at 16:00.

It should be noted that Iravan faced a shortage of players many times in the current season.

Idman.biz

Related news

EURO 2024: Austria's hopes for Germany
17:22
Euro 2024

EURO 2024: Austria's hopes for Germany

Head coach Ralf Rangnick sent an invitation to 29 players
Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul
17:13
Football

Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul

The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee
Europe After 24 years– PRESENTATION
17:02
Euro 2024

Europe After 24 years– PRESENTATION

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024
Steve Clarke in between choices: 28 players for EURO-2024
16:03
Football

Steve Clarke in between choices: 28 players for EURO-2024

The expert must make a choice about the "26" he will take to Germany by July 7
EURO-2024: Georgia’s squad unveiled
15:48
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: Georgia’s squad unveiled

Willy Sagnol included 26 players in the squad
Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024
15:21
Football

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024

The 25-year-old player is one of three goalkeepers in the running for a transfer to Germany

Most read

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
20 May 16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players
The second autonomous republic championship in bodybuilding has ended - PHOTO
20 May 17:42
Other

The second autonomous republic championship in bodybuilding has ended - PHOTO

At the same time, Ali Bahartas was chosen as the absolute winner of the competition
Qarabag has set a record of 27 years
20 May 11:05
Football

Qarabag has set a record of 27 years

The team of Gurban Gurbanov has increased the number of goals in the season to 95
For the first time since 2019: Azerbaijani judoka reaches the World Championship finals
20 May 17:06
Judo

For the first time since 2019: Azerbaijani judoka reaches the World Championship finals

Five years ago, Rustam Orujov won a silver medal in the weight category of 73 kg