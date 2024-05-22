Iravan did not find a player to play – PROBLEM

Iravan, playing in the I League of the Azerbaijan Championship, once again faced a problem.

Idman.biz reports that this happened in today's match against Karvan of the last - XXVII round.

Head coach Nazim Suleymanov has not found a player to field. He has 2 goalkeepers and only 9 field players.

Therefore, Suleymanov took advantage of two goalkeepers to make 11. Suleyman Suleymanov was the goalkeeper, and Andrey Sinenko from Belarus was listed as a field player in the protocol of the match, which was announced recently. The match, which Iravan will play without a reserve player, will start at 16:00.

It should be noted that Iravan faced a shortage of players many times in the current season.

Idman.biz