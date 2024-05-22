Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024

Qarabag goalkeeper Luka Gugeshashvili will participate in the final stage of EURO-2024.

Idman.biz reports that the goalkeeper was included in the preliminary squad of the Georgian national team for the continental championship.

The 25-year-old player is one of three goalkeepers in the running for a transfer to Germany. Therefore, it is expected that he will remain in the final list.

Having played 1 match in the main team, Luka is close to going to Germany as the 3rd goalkeeper. His national team will compete in the same group as Portugal, Turkiye and the Czech Republic.

It should be noted that the European Championship will be held from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz