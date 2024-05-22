It has taken ownership of Inter Milan

The owner of the Italian club Inter has changed.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of Milan has been transferred to the management of the U.S. investment fund Oaktree Capital Management.

Oaktree's Alejandro Cano said: "Our initial focus is operational and financial stability. We have great respect for Inter Milan's management team."

In 2021, the owner of Nerazzurri, Stephen Zhang, took a 380-million-euro loan from the fund. He put the shares of the club as collateral. Since Zhang could not pay the loan on time, the club was transferred to the Americans.

It should be noted that the debt of the Chinese businessman has already reached 395 million.

Idman.biz