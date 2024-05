The date of sale of tickets for the final match of the Azerbaijan Cup has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

Tickets for the Qarabag – Zira match will be on sale from May 25 at the ticket offices of Liv Bona Dea Arena and Tofig Bahramov Stadium. Ticket prices are 5, 10, 15 and 50 manats depending on the location.

It should be noted that the match to be held on June 2 will start at 20:00.

Idman.biz