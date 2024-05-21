New world record: 56 penalties - VIDEO

A new world record was set in the penalty shootout.

Idman.biz reports that this happened in the third league of the Israeli championship.

SC Dimona and Shimshon Tel Aviv faced each other in the playoff for promotion to the second division. The fate of the match, which ended with a score of 2:2, was decided in the penalty shootout.

To determine the winner, the opponents scored 28 penalties each. After a total of 56 such shots, Dimona won with a score of 23:22.

It should be noted that the previous record belonged to the final of the Namibia Cup. In 2005, Palace defeated Civics in a series of 48 penalties in total - 2:2, pen. 17:16.



Idman.biz