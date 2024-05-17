Women referees appointed to Qarabag game

The referee appointments of the XXXV round in the Azerbaijan Premier League have been announced.
Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.
The referees for the matches of the tour, which will start today, have been determined. Three women referees have been appointed for today's match between Qarabag and Turan Tovuz.
Azerbaijan Premier League
XXXV round
May 17
Qarabag - Turan Tovuz
Referees: Javid Jalilov, Sevda Nuriyeva, Gulnura Akbarzade, Farida Lutfaliyeva
Referee-inspector: Jeyhun Hashimov
AFFA representative: Nariman Akhundov
Tofig Bahramov Stadium, 20:30
18 may
Sabah - Sumgayit
Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Namig Huseynov, Rahil Ramazanov, Farid Hajiyev
Referee -inspector: Babek Guliyev
AFFA representative: Elgiz Abbasov
Bank Respublika Arena, 17:00
Sabail - Neftchi
Referees: Tural Gurbanov , Rahman Imami, Zohrab Abbasov, Nijat Ismayilli
Referee -inspector: Feyzulla Feyzullayev
AFFA representative: Zaur Haji-Maharramov
ASCO Arena, 17:00
Kapaz - Zira
Referees: Ravan Hamzazade, Kamran Bayramov, Jamil Guliyev, Kamal Umudlu
Referee - inspector: Zohrab Gadiyev
AFFA representative: Emin Jafarov
Tovuz City Stadium, 17:00
May 19
Gabala - Araz-Nakhchivan
Referees: Elvin Bayramov, Vusal Mammadov, Tarlan Talibzade, Akbar Ahmadov
Referee-inspector: Amrah Ibrahimov
AFFA representative: Rufat Amirov
Gabala City Stadium, 16:00
Idman.biz