Women referees appointed to Qarabag game

The referee appointments of the XXXV round in the Azerbaijan Premier League have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

The referees for the matches of the tour, which will start today, have been determined. Three women referees have been appointed for today's match between Qarabag and Turan Tovuz.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XXXV round

May 17

Qarabag - Turan Tovuz

Referees: Javid Jalilov, Sevda Nuriyeva, Gulnura Akbarzade, Farida Lutfaliyeva

Referee-inspector: Jeyhun Hashimov

AFFA representative: Nariman Akhundov

Tofig Bahramov Stadium, 20:30

18 may

Sabah - Sumgayit

Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Namig Huseynov, Rahil Ramazanov, Farid Hajiyev

Referee -inspector: Babek Guliyev

AFFA representative: Elgiz Abbasov

Bank Respublika Arena, 17:00

Sabail - Neftchi

Referees: Tural Gurbanov , Rahman Imami, Zohrab Abbasov, Nijat Ismayilli

Referee -inspector: Feyzulla Feyzullayev

AFFA representative: Zaur Haji-Maharramov

ASCO Arena, 17:00

Kapaz - Zira

Referees: Ravan Hamzazade, Kamran Bayramov, Jamil Guliyev, Kamal Umudlu

Referee - inspector: Zohrab Gadiyev

AFFA representative: Emin Jafarov

Tovuz City Stadium, 17:00