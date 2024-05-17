17 May 2024
AFFA president met with foreign colleagues

Football
News
17 May 2024
AFFA president met with foreign colleagues

The 74th FIFA Congress was held today in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

Idman.biz informs that AFFA president Rovshan Najaf held several meetings within the framework of the event.

He met with the leadership of football federations of Turkiye, the USA, France, Georgia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, the Czech Republic, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. During the meetings, opinions were exchanged on various topics, and issues related to strengthening mutual cooperation in the future were discussed.

It should be noted that Najaf and AFFA Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev participated in the FIFA Congress.

Idman.biz

