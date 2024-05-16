16 May 2024
The way of Sumgayit and Neftchi to Europe - ANALYSIS

16 May 2024 10:53
The XXXV round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will start tomorrow.

Idman.biz reports that the penultimate round of the championship can clarify the name of the holder of two tickets to the European Cup.

The matches of Qarabag - Turan Tovuz and Gabala - Araz-Nakhchivan on the first and last game days are formal in terms of the tournament schedule. The matches that can be decisive in terms of the European Cup will coincide with the second game day.

All three of these matches will start at the same time. In the match between Sabah and Sumgayit, two of the contenders for the European Cup will face each other. Other candidates will play away. Sabail - Neftchi and Kapaz - Zira matches will be held at that time.

Victory is enough for Sumgait
According to the point table, Samir Abasov's team is ahead of others. It is true that the team will go to a difficult away match. Sumgayit, who will be the guest of Sabah, must win in order to qualify for the European Cup.
This will qualify for the European Cup. If Sumgayit wins against Sabah, it will at least secure its place in the "fourth place", which only Neftchi and Zira can pass. The latter's playing in the final paves the way for Sumgayit players to continental tournaments.
In order for Abasov's team not only to secure a place in the top-4 and Europe, but Neftchi or Zira must finish the tour without a win. If both clubs lose points, Sumgayit will even secure the silver medal.

Neftchi's eyes on Sumgayit
Only one victory won't be enough for Neftchi, who will be the guest of Sabail. Miodrag Bojović’s team should win, and also wait for Sumgayit to beat Sabah. Then both winning teams will secure their place in top-4 and advance to the European Cup. Because Neftchi will be unavailable to Sabah just like Sumgayit.
White and blacks can secure their place not only in the so-called "four", but also in the "three", among the winners. More conditions are required for this. The representative of the capital must defeat Sabail, Sumgayit must defeat Sabah, and Zira must lose points in Kapaz match.

It should be noted that the Sabail - Neftchi and Kapaz - Zira matches to be held on May 18 will start at 17:00.

N

Klublar

O

Q

H

M

T-F

X

1

Qarabağ

34

25

4

5

91-32

79

2

Sumqayıt

34

14

12

8

36-36

54

3

Neftçi

34

15

8

11

48-39

53

4

Zirə

34

14

10

10

31-22

52

5

Sabah

34

15

7

12

47-40

52

6

Turan Tovuz

34

12

9

13

49-49

45

7

Səbail

34

11

9

14

50-56

42

8

Kəpəz

34

9

8

17

39-65

35

9

Araz-Naxçıvan

34

9

8

17

29-46

35

10

Qəbələ

34

6

5

23

28-63

23

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

